Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.30.

Bill.com stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.27.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

