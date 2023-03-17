Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,700 at Barclays

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($21.33) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Prudential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,530.83.

PUK opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Prudential by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prudential by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

