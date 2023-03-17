Burford Capital Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Burford Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

NYSE BUR opened at $7.03 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Burford Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 539,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

