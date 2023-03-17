AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of AEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

AEye Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LIDR opened at $0.45 on Thursday. AEye has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.77.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). AEye had a negative net margin of 2,294.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AEye by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after buying an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AEye by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About AEye

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

