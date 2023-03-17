Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CJ. CIBC decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$6.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.83. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.26 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.