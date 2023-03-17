Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NUVB opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.