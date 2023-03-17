Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NUVB opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

About Nuvation Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

