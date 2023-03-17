AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of AdTheorent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded AdTheorent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.57.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADTH stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. AdTheorent had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdTheorent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdTheorent by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,911,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 600,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $15,679,000. Caz Investments LP grew its position in AdTheorent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.