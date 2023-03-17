CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CareCloud’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLD opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.92.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:CCLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $49,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $111,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

