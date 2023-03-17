Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vacasa, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Vacasa stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Vacasa has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 89,631 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $1,624,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

