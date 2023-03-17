MacroGenics’ (MGNX) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.30.

MacroGenics stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,097,092.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MacroGenics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

