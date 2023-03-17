NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $216.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $255.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.86 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

