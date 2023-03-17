Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.
Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
