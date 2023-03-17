Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 9,188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,195,000.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

