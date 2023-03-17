Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $244.92

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.92 and last traded at $244.73, with a volume of 281759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.
Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.08.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey
In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,727 shares of company stock worth $11,522,062. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
