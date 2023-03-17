United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.72

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 17864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.
UFCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
United Fire Group Trading Up 2.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $662.78 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.17.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 99,404 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
