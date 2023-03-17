Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.10

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 7889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.12 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 81,372 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Articles

