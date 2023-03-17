PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.11

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.79. The company has a market cap of C$637.85 million, a PE ratio of -101.00, a PEG ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

