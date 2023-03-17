iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,974,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 615,278 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $19.00.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,362,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,421,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 900,115 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

