Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 562,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 283,504 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.21.

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOCW. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter valued at $17,375,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at $6,098,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at $5,342,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 331,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,918,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.