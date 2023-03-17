Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 168,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 96,150 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $35.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Constance A. Howes purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 84,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

