Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.5 %

UNM stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Unum Group has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

