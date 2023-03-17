iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 356,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 244,604 shares.The stock last traded at $128.67 and had previously closed at $129.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $6,183,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

