Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,745,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,849,553 shares.The stock last traded at $97.58 and had previously closed at $104.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

