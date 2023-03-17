Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 160,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 294,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

