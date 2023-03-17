Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Trading Up 2.9%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $67.37. Approximately 1,376,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,731,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.