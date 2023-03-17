Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 395,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 276,725 shares.The stock last traded at $67.17 and had previously closed at $68.54.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

