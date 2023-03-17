Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. 702,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,261,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Harmonic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

About Harmonic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Harmonic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmonic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

