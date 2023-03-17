Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. 702,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,261,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on HLIT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Harmonic Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic
About Harmonic
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
