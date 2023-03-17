StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNVR. Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Univar Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

