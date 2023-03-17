Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 1,225,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,941,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.
Fastly Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
