Kamada Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kamada in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kamada by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,105,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

