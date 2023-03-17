First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $218.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

