Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,659,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.33. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

