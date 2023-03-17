Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 2,417 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -373.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

