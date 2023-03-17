Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 338 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 405,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average of $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

