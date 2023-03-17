HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $30,309,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 244.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $3,420,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TBT stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

