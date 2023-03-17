Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $450.15 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $424.35 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.