Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 60.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67,989 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 311.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 587,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 133.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

