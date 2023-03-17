HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 22,516 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

