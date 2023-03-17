HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $751,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HAS opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

