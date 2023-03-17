HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $776,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

