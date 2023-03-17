Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 85,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

