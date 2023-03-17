Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

