Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Cut by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $234.96 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average of $240.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

