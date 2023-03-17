USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Stock Performance
Shares of USDP stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. USD Partners has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.90.
USD Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.63%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners
USD Partners Company Profile
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
