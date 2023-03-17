USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USDP stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. USD Partners has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.90.

USD Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.63%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

USD Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 24.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 78,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

