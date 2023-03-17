Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on UTI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.17 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 78,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $519,878.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,660.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.