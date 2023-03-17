Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

UVE opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

