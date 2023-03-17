Universal (NYSE:UVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Universal has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Universal by 29.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

