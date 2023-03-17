Visteon (NYSE:VC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Visteon Stock Up 2.0 %

VC stock opened at $158.38 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $171.66.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

