Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Trading Down 0.2 %

VHI stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.47. Valhi has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $54.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valhi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 308.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.