Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
VHI stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.47. Valhi has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $54.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
