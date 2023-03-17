Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHIGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Trading Down 0.2 %

VHI stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.47. Valhi has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $54.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 308.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

