StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

